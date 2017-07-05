“Close Encounters of the Third Kind” to get 40th anniversary reissue

Getty Images/Moviepix(LOS ANGELES) — Sony is marking the 40th anniversary of Steven Spielberg’s sci-fi classic, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, by re-releasing it to movie theaters for one week in the fall, according to Variety.

A brand new teaser clip for the film was released on Monday, leading some to speculate that the 1977 film, starring Richard Dreyfuss, François Truffaut, Melinda Dillon, Teri Garrand Bob Balaban, was getting a reboot. However, it’s just a clever promo for the re-release.

The 40th anniversary of Close Encounters of the Third Kind‘s U.S. premiere is officially November 15, but the re-release will reportedly hit select theaters for one week on September 1.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

…read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment