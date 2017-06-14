Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Click Here For The 2017 Red White and Boom Schedule

There’s something for all ages at Cookeville’s Red, White, And Boom 4th Of July Celebration! Celebrate America’s 241st birthday presented by Nissan Of Cookeville, Life Church, the City of Cookeville and the stations of Stonecom.

FRIDAY JUNE 30
8:00am-8:00pm Firecracker Flea Market
Putnam County Fairgrounds
Celebrate the fourth with amazing treasures including Barn Sale originals. Plus, enjoy plenty of delicious food and holiday fun. Admission is free.
8:00pm After Dark Movie In The Park
Dogwood Park
A Summer Tradition gets a patriotic flair. Bring the family to enjoy “Independence Day” on the big screen.
SATURDAY JULY 1
8:00am-8:00pm Firecracker Flea Market
Putnam County Fairgrounds
Celebrate the fourth with amazing treasures including Barn Sale originals. Plus, enjoy plenty of delicious food and holiday fun. Admission is free.
12:00pm-10:00pm Slide CKVL!
Broad Street, Downtown Cookeville
Grab your swimsuit, wrangle that tube, and get set to sslide down Cookeville’s Broad Street on a 1,000 foot slip and slide. Sliders must be at least five years old and 46 inches to slide.
12:00pm-4:00pm Red White And Boom Classic Cars, Trucks and Cycles
Putnam County Fairgrounds
The Upper Cumberland’s showcase of patriotic power. Prizes every 30 minutes. Admission is free.
12:00pm-10:00pm KidZone And FoodZone
Dogwood Park
Bouncies, water fun, and plenty of food highlight the fun at the boom of Slide CKVL in Dogwood Park.
5:00pm Peraphin In Concert
Dogwood Park Amphitheater
Kickoff a night of great music featuring Peraphin.
6:30pm Smoky Mount’n Bandits In Concert
Dogwood Park Amphitheater
Some great southern rock gets you revved up for Saturday night.
8:00pm Familiar Faces In Concert
Dogwood Park Amphitheater
Dance the night away with rocking tunes from the 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s.
SUNDAY JULY 2
12:00pm-10:00pm SlideCKVL!
Broad Street, Downtown Cookeville
Day 2 of slip and slide fun down Cookeville’s Broad Street. Open to kids of all ages five years old and up.
12:00pm-10:00pm KidZone And FoodZone
Dogwood Park
Take a break from the slidin’ with a snack or some kids style fun in the beautiful Dogwood Park.
2:00pm-4:00pm Ice Cream Sundays
Dogwood Park
Lite Rock 95.9, 106-9 Kicks Country, Rock 93-7 and News Talk 94.1 are teaming up with your Cookeville Sam’s Club for free ice cream sundaes. The first 250 people get to dig in and cool off.
7:30pm Ballinger Family Band In Concert
Dogwood Park Amphitheater
An Upper Cumberland original brings you a free concert featuring everything from bluegrass to country favorites.
MONDAY JULY 3
7:30pm Cookeville Community Band In Concert
Dogwood Park Amphitheater
A Star-Spangled Extravaganza featuring the music of America in a free concert event for the entire family. Part of the Life Church Concert Series.
TUESDAY JULY 4
10:00am-11:00am An Upper Cumberland 4th Of July
Lite Rock 95.9, and News Talk 94.1 present live coverage of the annual Cookeville 4th parade and a special ceremony from downtown. In addition, we will go live to other communities across the Upper Cumberland celebrating the 4th.
10:00am Kids Wagon And Bike 4th Of July Parade
Courthouse Square
Bring the kids in patriotic costumes with their decorated bikes as we kickoff the July 4th Celebration.
10:30am July 4th Patriotic Celebration
Courthouse, West Side
Join County Manager Randy Porter as they celebrate America’s 241st birthday with local heroes and music.
11:00am Tour Putnam County Courthouse
Downtown Cookeville
In honor of Putnam County’s 175th Birthday, see historical artifacts and anniversary displays as you tour the historic Putnam County Courthouse.
11:00am-3:00pm The 2017 Great Upper Cumberland Burger Battle
Putnam County Courthouse
Your $10 admission allows you to sample burgers from some of the best local restaurants and chefs…one of which will win a golden ticket to the World Food Championship!
4:00pm-6:00pm Cookeville Community Band Concert On Lite Rock 95.9 And News Talk 94.1/AM 1600
Patriotic sounds of the fourth from Sunday night’s performance.
5:30pm Pre-Boom Kids Zone
Putnam County Fairgrounds
Reserve your spot and enjoy inflatables, games, snow cones, cotton candy, burgers, fried oreos and more.
5:30pm Pre-Boom Concert Featuring Legacy And Special Guests
Putnam County Fairgrounds
Get ready for the fireworks with the music of an Upper Cumberland treasure with a free show as we await the fireworks.
6:00pm-8:45pm Upper Cumberland 4th Live On Lite Rock 95.9, 106-9 Kicks Country, Rock 93-7 and News Talk 94.1/AM 1600.
Celebrate America’s Birthday with an All-American musical celebration as we countdown to the fireworks.
8:45pm-9:15pm Fireworks Show
Putnam County Fairgrounds
The state’s second biggest show caps off the 4th.
Music for the show live on Rock 93-7, 106-9 Kicks Country, Lite Rock 95.9, and News Talk 94.1/AM 1600.
9:15pm-12:00am Gator’s After Party
Wrap up the 4th of July with Gator and a summertime party of great music.
