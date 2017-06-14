Click Here For The 2017 Red White and Boom Schedule

There’s something for all ages at Cookeville’s Red, White, And Boom 4th Of July Celebration! Celebrate America’s 241st birthday presented by Nissan Of Cookeville, Life Church, the City of Cookeville and the stations of Stonecom.
|FRIDAY JUNE 30
|8:00am-8:00pm
|Firecracker Flea Market
|Putnam County Fairgrounds
|Celebrate the fourth with amazing treasures including Barn Sale originals. Plus, enjoy plenty of delicious food and holiday fun. Admission is free.
|8:00pm
|After Dark Movie In The Park
|Dogwood Park
|A Summer Tradition gets a patriotic flair. Bring the family to enjoy “Independence Day” on the big screen.
|SATURDAY JULY 1
|8:00am-8:00pm
|Firecracker Flea Market
|Putnam County Fairgrounds
|Celebrate the fourth with amazing treasures including Barn Sale originals. Plus, enjoy plenty of delicious food and holiday fun. Admission is free.
|12:00pm-10:00pm
|Slide CKVL!
|Broad Street, Downtown Cookeville
|Grab your swimsuit, wrangle that tube, and get set to sslide down Cookeville’s Broad Street on a 1,000 foot slip and slide. Sliders must be at least five years old and 46 inches to slide.
|12:00pm-4:00pm
|Red White And Boom Classic Cars, Trucks and Cycles
|Putnam County Fairgrounds
|The Upper Cumberland’s showcase of patriotic power. Prizes every 30 minutes. Admission is free.
|12:00pm-10:00pm
|KidZone And FoodZone
|Dogwood Park
|Bouncies, water fun, and plenty of food highlight the fun at the boom of Slide CKVL in Dogwood Park.
|5:00pm
|Peraphin In Concert
|Dogwood Park Amphitheater
|Kickoff a night of great music featuring Peraphin.
|6:30pm
|Smoky Mount’n Bandits In Concert
|Dogwood Park Amphitheater
|Some great southern rock gets you revved up for Saturday night.
|8:00pm
|Familiar Faces In Concert
|Dogwood Park Amphitheater
|Dance the night away with rocking tunes from the 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s.
|SUNDAY JULY 2
|12:00pm-10:00pm
|SlideCKVL!
|Broad Street, Downtown Cookeville
|Day 2 of slip and slide fun down Cookeville’s Broad Street. Open to kids of all ages five years old and up.
|12:00pm-10:00pm
|KidZone And FoodZone
|Dogwood Park
|Take a break from the slidin’ with a snack or some kids style fun in the beautiful Dogwood Park.
|2:00pm-4:00pm
|Ice Cream Sundays
|Dogwood Park
|Lite Rock 95.9, 106-9 Kicks Country, Rock 93-7 and News Talk 94.1 are teaming up with your Cookeville Sam’s Club for free ice cream sundaes. The first 250 people get to dig in and cool off.
|7:30pm
|Ballinger Family Band In Concert
|Dogwood Park Amphitheater
|An Upper Cumberland original brings you a free concert featuring everything from bluegrass to country favorites.
|MONDAY JULY 3
|7:30pm
|Cookeville Community Band In Concert
|Dogwood Park Amphitheater
|A Star-Spangled Extravaganza featuring the music of America in a free concert event for the entire family. Part of the Life Church Concert Series.
|TUESDAY JULY 4
|10:00am-11:00am
|An Upper Cumberland 4th Of July
|Lite Rock 95.9, and News Talk 94.1 present live coverage of the annual Cookeville 4th parade and a special ceremony from downtown. In addition, we will go live to other communities across the Upper Cumberland celebrating the 4th.
|10:00am
|Kids Wagon And Bike 4th Of July Parade
|Courthouse Square
|Bring the kids in patriotic costumes with their decorated bikes as we kickoff the July 4th Celebration.
|10:30am
|July 4th Patriotic Celebration
|Courthouse, West Side
|Join County Manager Randy Porter as they celebrate America’s 241st birthday with local heroes and music.
|11:00am
|Tour Putnam County Courthouse
|Downtown Cookeville
|In honor of Putnam County’s 175th Birthday, see historical artifacts and anniversary displays as you tour the historic Putnam County Courthouse.
|11:00am-3:00pm
|The 2017 Great Upper Cumberland Burger Battle
|Putnam County Courthouse
|Your $10 admission allows you to sample burgers from some of the best local restaurants and chefs…one of which will win a golden ticket to the World Food Championship!
|4:00pm-6:00pm
|Cookeville Community Band Concert On Lite Rock 95.9 And News Talk 94.1/AM 1600
|Patriotic sounds of the fourth from Sunday night’s performance.
|5:30pm
|Pre-Boom Kids Zone
|Putnam County Fairgrounds
|Reserve your spot and enjoy inflatables, games, snow cones, cotton candy, burgers, fried oreos and more.
|5:30pm
|Pre-Boom Concert Featuring Legacy And Special Guests
|Putnam County Fairgrounds
|Get ready for the fireworks with the music of an Upper Cumberland treasure with a free show as we await the fireworks.
|6:00pm-8:45pm
|Upper Cumberland 4th Live On Lite Rock 95.9, 106-9 Kicks Country, Rock 93-7 and News Talk 94.1/AM 1600.
|Celebrate America’s Birthday with an All-American musical celebration as we countdown to the fireworks.
|8:45pm-9:15pm
|Fireworks Show
|Putnam County Fairgrounds
|The state’s second biggest show caps off the 4th.
|Music for the show live on Rock 93-7, 106-9 Kicks Country, Lite Rock 95.9, and News Talk 94.1/AM 1600.
|9:15pm-12:00am
|Gator’s After Party
|Wrap up the 4th of July with Gator and a summertime party of great music.