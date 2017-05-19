Clear a spot for Old Dominion in the Video of the Year category: “No Such Thing as a Broken Heart” is here

ABC/Image Group LA Old Dominion‘s music video for “No Such Thing as a Broken Heart” just may be the coolest one ever, especially if you’re a child of the eighties or nineties. In the new clip, the five-man band transforms their music video into a video game.

What begins as an ode to 1980s Atari morphs through several different levels as the guys literally navigate their way through the song. In the process, there’s an ode to a-ha‘s 1985 “Take on Me” video, stand-up comedy, a presidential debate, a Michael Jackson glove and a whole lot more.

The elaborate production even finishes with post-song credits over a blooper reel, which concludes with a real-life proposal. You can check out OD’s mini-masterpiece on YouTube.

