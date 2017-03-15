Clean and sober: Ben Affleck reveals he’s been treated for alcoholism

BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images(LOS ANGELES) — On his Facebook page, Oscar-winner Ben Affleck is revealing his struggle with addiction.

In a post, Affleck writes, “I have completed treatment for alcohol addiction; something I’ve dealt with in the past and will continue to confront.”

He adds, “I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be. I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step.”

“I’m lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my co-parent, Jen, who has supported me and cared for our kids as I’ve done the work I set out to do,” he continues, referring to his estranged wife Jennifer Garner. “This was the first of many steps being taken towards a positive recovery.”

Affleck and Garner, who have three children, announced they were splitting on June 30, 2015; however, there have been recent reports that the two were calling off the divorce and attempting to reconcile.

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment