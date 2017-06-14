Classic Cars and Trucks Hit The Fairgrounds

Celebrate America’s birthday with a pure American classic! Amazing cars, classic trucks and revved-up cycles will be on display during the Red White & Boom Classic Car Cruise, Saturday July 1 from Noon until 4pm at the Putnam County Fairgrounds. It’s free to show your cars and free for those wanting to see this special show.

Bring your classics to the Fairgrounds – enter through the West Gates off Walnut Avenue only. The first 200 drivers will receive a dash plate.

Prizes will be given away every 30 minutes during the show….plus there will be plenty of great classic music…and delicious food at the Fairgrounds. As you enjoy the classic cruise-in, get registered for a 50-50 drawing, to be given away at 3:45pm.

Help make this the biggest show between Nashville and Knoxville….and celebrate the fourth. Bring your classic vehicles to the Putnam County Fairgrounds and show them off. And show up to see all these classic cars, trucks, and motorcycles too!

It’s the Red White & Boom Classic Car Cruise Saturday the first at the Putnam County Fairgrounds. For questions, call (931) 260-8020.