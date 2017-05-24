Christmas Is Coming: Martina McBride starts work on holiday album #2

ABC/Image Group LAIf things go as planned, Martina McBride fans will be listening to a new holiday album from the four-time CMA Female Vocalist of the Year this Christmas.

Martina heads to Los Angeles to work on the project this Thursday and Friday.

“I’m making kind of a big band, swing kind of Christmas album, kind of classic-sounding [with] legendary arranger Patrick Williams,” she tells Billboard.

Martina’s 1998 holiday record, White Christmas, has been certified Platinum.

Source:: ABC News Radio Country