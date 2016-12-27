Chrissy Teigen, Seth Rogen Obsess over Hatchimals

2016 – SpinMaster(LOS ANGELES) — Celebs Chrissy Teigen and Seth Rogen both spent some time over the holidays obsessing over the trendy Hatchimal toys, though in different ways.

On Twitter, Chrissy joked she could miss a milestone moment while waiting for her baby daughter Luna’s toy to hatch, admitting, “My daughter might crawl for the first time but I’m busy.” The Lip Sync Battle co-host also posted that she and hubby John Legend might be more fond of the new toy than their adorable baby is. “We are all pretending this is for Luna,” she wrote.

Seth Rogen took a different approach to the hard-to-find electronic toys: he re-tweeted upset customers complaining their kids’ Hatchimals, which are supposed to thrive after hatching from their eggs, had passed on.

“[h]ave a hatchimal that died seconds after hatching,” one disgruntled person tweeted to the toy’s manufacturer, SpinMaster. “Daughter’s Christmas joy turns into tears/Hatchimal won’t hatch!” posted another, adding, #wasteofmoney

“These tweets about stillborn #Hatchimals are making me laugh,” Rogen posted morbidly.

