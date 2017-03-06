Chrissy Teigen opens up about battle with postpartum depression

ABC/Tyler Golden(NEW YORK) — Model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen opened up for the first time about her secret battle with postpartum depression and anxiety in a personal essay she wrote for Glamour magazine.

“I didn’t think it could happen to me. I have a great life. I have all the help I could need. But postpartum does not discriminate,” Teigen, 31, wrote in Glamour. “I’m speaking up now because I want people to know it can happen to anybody and I don’t want people who have it to feel embarrassed or to feel alone.”

Teigen gave birth to her first child, daughter Luna Simone Stephens, on April 14. The model and cookbook author, who is married to singer John Legend, tried unsuccessfully to conceive for several years.

Teigen told Glamour that she was tired of being in pain, she couldn’t sleep throughout the night, she felt like she couldn’t leave the house and that she was unable to enjoy life or see her friends.

She wrote that she is getting treatment for her condition, including taking an antidepressant.

