Chris Young teases his video vision for Jason Aldean’s They Don’t Know Tour

ABC/Image Group LAThursday night, Chris Young kicks off his summer-long trek with ACM Entertainer of the Year Jason Aldean, as the They Don’t Know Tour makes its first stop at Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio.

As you might expect, in the days leading up to the kick-off, the guys have been rehearsing. Chris even gave his fans a little preview earlier this week.

“Making good use of the video screens at rehearsal today…” he shared on social media, along with a short clip of his band playing in front of the video wall. “Ready to start this tour with Jason Aldean #herewego” he added.

Chris also gave a shout-out to the tour opener. “Really pumped that Kane Brown is on this tour as well… Dude is a talent!” he said of the newcomer.

On the heels of his recent #1, “Sober Saturday Night,” Chris has been busy working on new music. So far, we don’t know how the Murfreesboro, Tennessee native will follow his hit collaboration with Vince Gill.

