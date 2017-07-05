Chris Stapleton lands the first gold country album of 2017

ABC/Image Group LAChris Stapleton officially has bragging rights for the first gold country album of 2017.

From A Room: Volume 1 accomplished the feat in record time, since it’s only been out since May 5. Look for a second volume of songs recorded at Nashville’s historic RCA Studio A later this year.

The news comes just as Chris is releasing the second single from the album, “Broken Halos,” which he debuted last year at Dolly Parton‘s Smoky Mountains Rise telethon.

His debut album, 2015’s Traveller, has been certified double platinum.

