Chris Stapleton healed up; resumes All-American Road Show tonight

ABC/Image Group LALess than a month after postponing eight concert dates on his All-American Road Show tour, Chris Stapleton has gathered the guys in the band and returns to the stage tonight in Tulsa, OK.

After the suggested period of rest and rehab for a broken bone and detached tendon in his right index finger, Chris is apparently well enough to perform and play guitar. At least,that’s according to his recent Instagram post showing himself holding up the finger with a splint on it with the caption “On my way to Tulsa, where this will come OFF & it will be ON!”

The All-American Road Show tour features music from Chris’ acclaimed From A Room: Volume 1, which is now certified RIAA Gold. Released May 5th, the album is the fifth release of 2017 to reach Gold status, and the only country album to be certified so far this year.

Here are the remaining All-American Road Show tour dates:

6/22—Tulsa, OK, BOK Center (SOLD OUT)

6/23—Manhattan, KS, Country Stampede

6/24—North Platte, NE, Nebraskaland Days

6/29—Chicago, IL, Wrigley Field (SOLD OUT)

7/5—Milwaukee, WI, Summerfest

7/6—Milwaukee, WI, Summerfest

7/14—Mansfield, MA, Xfinity Center

7/15—Hartford, CT, The XFINITY Theatre

7/16—Darien Lake, NY, Darien

