Chris Stapleton Goes “Behind the Lyrics” on Tuesday’s “The Tonight Show”

ABC/Image Group LAOn Tuesday’s The Tonight Show, it was time once again for Jimmy Falllon to get three popular music artists to go “Behind the Lyrics” for the true meaning behind their biggest hits.

The latest installment featured Chris Stapleton in a taped segment that revealed the supposedly true stories behind title track from his album Traveller, saying it centers on pro basketball’s unsung heroes — the refs.

“Well, the song ‘Traveller’ is about seeing life through the eyes of an NBA referee, he explained. “They see this kind of stuff all day long. This one’s for you guys. “Oh, and for the people who work at Footlocker,” he added.

Pop acts DNCE and Hailee Steinfeld were also featured in the segment.

