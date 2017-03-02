Chris Stapleton, Eric Church and many more pay tribute to “Outlaw” Waylon Jennings on CMT

CMTCMT will pay tribute to Waylon Jennings in a two-hour prime time concert special, set to air next month. Outlaw: Celebrating the Music of Waylon Jennings was taped in Austin, Texas and will also be released as a CD/DVD package.

Chris Stapleton will cover “I Ain’t Living Long Like This,” while Eric Church takes on “Lonesome, On’ry and Mean.” Willie Nelson and Toby Keith team up for “Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys.”

Kacey Musgraves, Alison Krauss, Lee Ann Womack, Kris Kristofferson and more also deliver their versions of Waylon classics during the show which premieres Friday, April 7 at 10 p.m. ET on CMT.

You can check out both a trailer for the special and the all-star finale “Luckenbach, Texas” online.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Outlaw: Celebrating The Music Of Waylon Jennings Official Theatrical Trailer from Blackbird Presents on Vimeo.

…read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country