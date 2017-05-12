Chris Stapleton dishes on his favorite background vocalist, and the mother of his children

ABC/Fred LeeWhile it’s easy to see that Chris Stapleton‘s wife, Morgane, is an integral part of his sound, what many may not realize is that in the middle of touring together, the two are also raising two little ones, a son and a daughter.

When it comes to motherhood, Chris gives Morgane high marks, although he points out she’s no pushover.

“She’s a great mother. Just like she is with all people, she’s kind and generous with her time…” he says. “She’ll make you toe the line, too,” he adds. “But all great moms are that way.”

As for the part Morgane plays in his success, Chris says he’s not kidding himself.

“I’m thoroughly convinced that sixty to seventy-five percent of the people would not come to the show if they didn’t think that she was gonna be up there with me,” he laughs.

Chris’s sophomore album, From A Room: Volume 1, which prominently features Morgane, was just released last Friday.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

…read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country