Chris Stapleton books a trip to “Detroit City” with Hall-of-Famer Bobby Bare

Photo Courtesy of Webster PRChris Stapleton duets with Bobby Bare on a new version of the Country Music Hall-of-Famer’s signature hit, “Detroit City.” Their collaboration will be included on Bare’s new studio album, Things Change, which comes out May 26.

The song, which is alternately known as “I Wanna Go Home,” was co-written by fellow Hall of Famer Mel Tillis. It became Bare’s first top-ten hit in 1963 and went on to win the Grammy for Best Country/Western Recording the next year.

Stapleton’s as-yet-untitled sophomore album is set to come out May 5, several weeks before his “Detroit City” duet is due.

