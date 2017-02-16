Chris Stapleton 2.0 coming May 5

ABC/Image Group LAThere’s a new record and tour on the way from country’s break-out star from the 2015 CMAs, Chris Stapleton.

The artist whose Traveller album and history-making CMA performance with Justin Timberlake made him a superstar will release his as-yet-untitled sophomore effort on May 5, exactly two years since his breakthrough project came out.

He’ll kick off his All-American Road Show trek the same day in Alpharetta, Georgia, with pre-sales starting next Tuesday, February 21. Brothers Osborne, Anderson East, Margo Price, Brent Cobb and Lucie Silvas will all take turns opening.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.



…read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country