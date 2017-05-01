Chris Pratt Talks “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” expectations and teaming up with The Avengers

GMA After Hours – 2017(NEW YORK) — Believe it or not, there was a time when Guardians of the Galaxy was rumored to be “Marvel’s first bomb.” After all, it was based on a very obscure comic book; it starred Chris Pratt, the then-chubby guy from Parks and Recreation; and was directed by James Gunn, a writer who never saddled up for a major movie.

Not only were the naysayers proven wrong, Guardians ended up being one of Marvel Studios’ biggest hits, and cemented the now-hard-bodied Pratt as one of the most sought-after action stars on the planet.

Good Morning America After Hours host Lynda Lopez caught up with Pratt, days before Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2‘s debut.

“It was a different kind of pressure this time,” Chris admitted, comparing the first movie to now. “The first time around we had that pressure of no expectations. And now we have a different kind of pressure, which is high expectations…We all came together and worked really hard, and I think ultimately…delivered a really great movie.”

