Chris Lane Crosses an Appearance on “The Bachelor” off His Bucket List

ABC/George BurnsChris Lane scored his first #1 in 2016 with “Fix,” and next Monday, he’ll make another dream come true.

“It’s no secret one of my favorite shows is The Bachelor/Bachelorette… so this was definitely a bucket list opportunity that I could never pass up,” the North Carolina native says. “The crew, Nick and his date were a lot of fun to work with and the sold-out crowd was amazing. Definitely a highlight of the year!”

Chris will sing his latest single, “For Her,” as part of Bachelor Nick Viall‘s one-on-one date with an as-yet-unknown female.

You can check out Chris’s star turn on The Bachelor Monday starting at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

