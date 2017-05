ABC/Image Group LAChris Janson is back with new music, and it only seems fitting that he should release a song called “Fix a Drink” on Cinco de Mayo, the Mexican holiday known for margaritas and beer.

“Fix a Drink” is the lead single from Chris’s forthcoming sophomore album, which follows his debut, Buy Me a Boat. That album featured the chart-topping title track.

You can stream or download “Fix a Drink” now.

