Chris Janson sees his New Male Vocalist nom as an “unexpected blessing”

ABC/Image Group LAIt’s been nearly eighteen months since Chris Janson‘s breakthrough single, “Buy Me a Boat,” topped the charts, and his most significant hit since, “Holdin’ Her,” is close to breaking into the top 20 right now.

So the Missouri-born singer/songwriter admits it was a bit of a surprise to find himself in the running for the New Male Vocalist trophy at the upcoming ACM Awards.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled,” Chris says. “I love my life, love my job and love being recognized. I am so grateful,” he adds. “Unexpected blessings are the best.”

Kane Brown, Chris Lane, Jon Pardi and Brett Young also vie for the New Male Vocalist trophy at the April 2 ACM show in Las Vegas.

Chris is currently working on his sophomore album, before he heads out on the 15 in a 30 Tour with Sam Hunt and Maren Morris this summer.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.



…read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country