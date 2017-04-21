Chris Evans to make Broadway debut in play with Michael Cera

Marvel Studios(NEW YORK) — Captain America’s alter-ego, Chris Evans, will make his Broadway debut next March in a production of Oscar-winner Kenneth Lonergan’s Lobby Hero, also starring Michael Cera.

It’s part of the inaugural season of the Second Stage Theater company at Broadway’s Hayes Theater.

In July, a production of Young Jean Lee’s Straight White Men will follow. Upon the opening of the show, Lee will become the first female Asian-American playwright to ever be produced on Broadway, according to the theater’s press release.

“The Hayes will be dedicated to living American playwrights,” Second Stage founder and artistic director Carole Rothman said in the release. “No British imports, no Chekhov translations, no classics — just contemporary works that provoke, stimulate and challenge from the finest playwrights our country has to offer.”

Second Stage Theater, which was founded in 1979, acquired the Hayes Theater in April 2015 and has been renovating for the re-opening ever since.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

…read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment