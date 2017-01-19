Chris Evans Plots An Escape for Charity

Marvel – 2016(MASSACHUSETTS) — Once again, Avengers series star Chris Evans has become a hero in real life.

To benefit one of his favorite charities, Christopher’s Haven, which provides housing for families whose children are undergoing cancer treatment at MassGeneral Hospital in his native Massachusetts, Evans has launched another Omaze charity experience.

A donation of just $10 can earn you 100 chances to join Captain America’s alter-ego in an escape room — a team building experience that has participants hunting for clues to spring themselves from a locked room. As always, various higher donation levels can also secure you goodies like autographs, t-shirts, and the like.

A win also lands you a chance to grab burgers and beer with Evans afterwards.

To promote the campaign, Evans and the company Trapology rigged the Boston comic store Comikaze into an escape room, and pranked a group of unsuspecting customers into playing along.

Feeding them clues via a walkie talkie strapped to a Captain America doll, Evans walked groups of players through a series of puzzles to get them to find a “secret Hyrda base” — then jump scare them in the pitch darkness.

Omaze has hosted similar one-of-a-kind charity experiences for Evans’ other Marvel …read more

