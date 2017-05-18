Chris Cornell’s cause of death ruled “hanging by suicide,” according to medical examiner

ABC/Randy Holmes(DETROIT) — Singer Chris Cornell’s cause of death has been ruled a “hanging by suicide,” according to a statement from the Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office in Detroit.

“The cause of death has been determined as hanging by suicide,” the official statement reads. “A full autopsy report has not yet been completed. There is no additional information at this time.”

Cornell’s wife called a family friend to check on him Wednesday night, and the friend found Cornell unresponsive in his room at Detroit’s MGM Grand Hotel. A Detroit Police Department spokesperson told ABC News Radio Thursday morning that Cornell was found with what was described as a “band” around the neck in an “apparent suicide,” but wouldn’t confirm that at the time, pending an autopsy and coroner’s report.

Cornell, 52, was known for his work Soundgarden, Audioslave and Temple of the Dog, as well as his own solo career, died late Wednesday night following a Soundgarden show in Detroit. He’s survived by his wife, Vicky, and three children: daughters Toni and Lillian Jean, and son Christopher.

