Chris Blue wins “The Voice”

NBC(LOS ANGELES) — Alicia Keys notched her first victory as a coach on The Voice, as her artist Chris Blue was crowned the season-12 winner.

Blue, a worship leader from Knoxville, Texas, finished ahead of runner-up, country singer Lauren Duski of Team Blake Shelton in the voting. He receives a recording contract as his grand prize.

Blue reprised his original song “Money on You” to close the season.

Aliyah Moulden, the 15-year-old powerhouse from Team Blake and Adam Levine’s R&B singer Jesse Larson finished in third place and fourth place, respectively.

During the two-hour results show, each finalist performed with a special guest. Larson teamed up with former Voice coach CeeLo Green for a cover of Earth, Wind & Fire’s “Shining Star”; Duski and Little Big Town performed the band’s “Better Man”; and Moulden teamed up with Alessia Cara for her, “Scars to Your Beautiful.”

Blue teamed up with another former Voice coach, Usher for REM’s “Everybody Hurts” – which they dedicated to the people struggling as a result of Monday’s incident in Manchester, England.

This season’s semifinalists also performed. Team Adam’s Mark Isaiah joined Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee for their song, “Despacito”; Team Gwen’s Brennley Brown welcomed Rascal Flatts for their new single, “Yours …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment