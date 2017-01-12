“CHiPs” Movie Trailer Premieres on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

L-R: Michael Pena and Dax Shepherd in “CHiPs”; Peter Iovino/Warner Bros.(NEW YORK) — The first trailer from big-screen remake of the 1970s TV motorcycle cop show CHiPs premiered on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Wednesday night.

The clip was introduced by the movie’s stars, Michael Peña and Dax Shepard, who appeared dressed in California highway patrol uniforms.

The revved-up reboot of the cheesy, beloved ’70s series, which starred Erik Estrada as Officer Frank “Ponch” Poncherello and Larry Wilcox as Officer Jon Baker, features Peña and Shepard playing those parts, respectively. Shepard also wrote and directed the film, which also features Adam Brody, Jessica McNamee, Maya Rudolph and Vincent D’Onofrio.

CHiPs ran from 1977-1983 on NBC. The action cop comedy premieres March 24.

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment