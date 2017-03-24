“CHIPS,” “Life,” and “Power Rangers” among this week’s new releases

© 2016 CTMG, Inc. All Rights Reserved. (NEW YORK) — Here’s a look at the new movies opening nationwide Friday:

* Life — Jake Gyllenhaal, Ryan Reynolds and Mission Impossible‘s Rebecca Ferguson star in this sci-fi thriller about a team of scientists aboard the International Space Station who discover an alien life form that threatens them and all life on Earth. Rated R.

* CHIPS — Dax Shepard wrote, directed and stars in this comedy, based on the popular TV series that ran from 1977-83, about a rookie officer in the California Highway Patrol who soon learns that his partner — played by Michael Peña — is an undercover FBI agent investigating some possibly crooked cops. Rated R.

* Power Rangers — The latest incarnation of the TV superhero franchise revolves around a group of high-school kids — Naomi Scott, RJ Cyler, Ludi Lin, Becky G. and Stranger Things‘ Dacre Montgomery — who acquire unique superpowers and save the planet from an alien attack. Rated PG-13.

Opening in limited release on Friday:

* Wilson — Woody Harrelson and Laura Dern star in this comedy about a lonely, neurotic middle-aged man who reunites with his estranged wife and tries to connect with the teenage daughter he …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment