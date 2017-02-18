China battling bird flu surge

Image Source/Thinkstock(BEIJING) — China is experiencing a surge in H7N9 “bird flu” infections.

According to the New York Times, on Friday, officials have confirmed eight deaths and 77 new diagnoses in February.

Authorities have closed live poultry markets across the country in an attempt to slow down the spread of the deadly virus.

The ban was implemented after a woman in her twneties and her young daughter both died after coming in contact with live poultry, the New York Times reported.

Experts fear that the virus could mutate into one that can easily pass between people.

