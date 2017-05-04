Children’s Hospital LA received ‘several hundred calls’ after Jimmy Kimmel plea

ABC/Tyler Golden(LOS ANGELES) — In an emotional monologue on Monday night, Jimmy Kimmel revealed his son, William, was born with a heart defect that required open-heart surgery three days after his birth with additional procedures to come.

“It’s a terrifying thing” Kimmel told the audience, becoming emotional while recounting the ordeal. Towards the end of his 13-minute monologue, he thanked the staff at Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles for saving his baby’s life and urged viewers to donate to their cause.

Kimmel also made a plea for people of every political party to advocate for all Americans to have access to medical care, especially children who have preexisting medical conditions, like Kimmel’s son, who are currently covered under the affordable health care act.

ABC News spoke to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles’s CEO and president Paul Viviano about Kimmel’s message and the “hundreds of calls” they’ve gotten from people looking to help or just looking for more information in the past few days.

CHLA is a “nonprofit institution that provides pediatric health care and helps our patients more than 528,000 times each year,” the hospital’s official website explains, saying it is “a provider of more than $232.6 million in community benefits annually to children.”

