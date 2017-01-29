Chicago Police Superintendent with Kidney Disease Calls Donor Offers ‘Humbling’

WLS-TV(CHICAGO) — Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson called an overwhelming show of support from the community “humbling” after he revealed he had kidney disease and needed a transplant.

“We had people dialing 911 asking officers to come over to their homes so they could give their information. I gotta tell you guys, it’s a humbling, humbling feeling,” he said Saturday according to ABC affiliate WLS-TV.

Johnson admitted Friday he was on a waiting list for a transplant after he became faint at a press conference, but he said the incident was unrelated to his condition, WLS-TV reports.

The superintendent, who has had the kidney condition for 32 years, said to WLS-TV that he “should be back to work in three to five weeks” when he finds a donor and has an operation.

“Until then, with the blessing of my doctors, I will return to work as your police superintendent,” Johnson said according to WLS-TV.

