Cher to star in new Lifetime movie about Flint, Michigan water crisis

Getty Images/Brian Stukes(LOS ANGELES) — Cher has been an outspoken advocate for the people of Flint, Michigan, during the water crisis they’ve been suffering through since 2014. Now, she’s going to executive produce and star in a Lifetime movie about the situation.

Called Flint, the movie is inspired by a Time magazine cover story about three women from Flint who tried to expose the mishandling of the city’s water supply, which lead to the residents unknowingly drinking contaminated water. The women’s actions inspired a national call for safe drinking water. Production on the film begins in April in Toronto. No air date has been announced yet.

In early 2016, Cher teamed up with Icelandic Glacial spring water to donate more than 181 thousand bottles of water to the residents of Flint, Michigan.

