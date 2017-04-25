Chattanooga QB Transferring To Tennessee To Play WR

Tennessee is getting some help at wide receiver from somewhat of an unlikely place this offseason.

Chattanooga quarterback Zack Weatherly announced via Twitter on Tuesday evening that not only is he changing schools, he’ll also be changing positions.

Weatherly sat out 2016 as a redshirt for the Mocs after being recruited out of Christ Presbyterian Academy in the Nashville area in the 2016 class. He was ranked by 247Sports as the No. 51 overall player in the state of Tennessee in that class as well as the No. 97 quarterback in the nation.

He chose Chattanooga over offers from Appalachian State, San Diego State and UT-Martin.

While he was listed as a pro-style quarterback coming out of high school, Weatherly has plenty of athleticism as well.

A multi-sport athlete in high school, Weatherly also has some background in basketball and was a state champion high jumper in high school as well. All of that makes him an intriguing options for Tennessee receivers coach Kevin Beard and offensive coordinator Larry Scott as they look for more depth at receiver following the loss of Josh Malone.

