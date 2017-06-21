Chase Rice ready to shed “bro country” stigma with upcoming album release

ABC/Image Group LASinger/songwriter Chase Rice will forever be associated with the bro-country movement, since he co-wrote the genre’s most downloaded song of all time: “Cruise,” performed by the duo Florida Georgia Line.

But that was five years ago. Today, many critics note that with the recent success of artists like Chris Stapleton, the sound of country music is swinging back to its core. Chase is hoping to showcase that trend with this week’s announcement of a new record deal with BBR Music Group/BMG.

Chase gave Rolling Stone a peek into the music he’s working on for the new label that is aimed squarely at showing his talent goes way beyond the bro-country label.

“There will always be people saying: you’re not country, you’re ruining country. And there were songs [on Ignite the Night, his debut album] where I’m like, you’re kind of right,” Chase says. “I didn’t have a clue what I was doing on that record record. They’re finally going to see the me I want them to see.”

With the signing of this new deal, Chase also hinted at the reasons behind his departure from his previous record label, Columbia Nashville.

