Chase Rice Heads Back to the Bars, Previewing New Album at Pub Shows

ABC/Image Group LA Chase Rice‘s new album likely won’t be out until summer, but he’s planning to give fans a preview during a series of “Pub Shows” in March.

Named for his backstage hang known as Pub 44, the concerts will be a throwback to the intimate dive bars where the “Ready Set Roll” hitmaker cut his teeth.

Expect to hear his current single, “Everybody We Know Does,” which is from Chase’s as-yet-untitled project.

Here are the initial dates on Chase Rice’s Pub Shows trek, with tickets on sale now:

3/23 — Rome, GA, Brewhouse Music & Grill

3/24 — Valdosta, GA, Bluewater Bar & Grill

3/25 — Americus, GA, Dillinger’s

