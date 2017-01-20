Chase Rice Heads Back to the Bars, Previewing New Album at Pub Shows

ABC/Image Group LA Chase Rice‘s new album likely won’t be out until summer, but he’s planning to give fans a preview during a series of “Pub Shows” in March.
Named for his backstage hang known as Pub 44, the concerts will be a throwback to the intimate dive bars where the “Ready Set Roll” hitmaker cut his teeth.
Expect to hear his current single, “Everybody We Know Does,” which is from Chase’s as-yet-untitled project.
Here are the initial dates on Chase Rice’s Pub Shows trek, with tickets on sale now:
3/23 — Rome, GA, Brewhouse Music & Grill
3/24 — Valdosta, GA, Bluewater Bar & Grill
3/25 — Americus, GA, Dillinger’s
