Chase Bryant to get chirpy at Ball State University

ABC/Image Group LA Chase Bryant is set to headline the 2017 Chirpies, a student-athlete awards show held on the campus of Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana.

The “Little Bit of You” hitmaker will play throughout the April 10 show, modeled after The ESPYs on ESPN. Chase will do a post-awards concert at Emens Auditorium as well. The school’s mascot is a cardinal, and the Chirpies are named after a popular campus chant.

As we wait for the Texas native’s follow-up single to “Room to Breathe,” he’s currently enjoying the viral video success of his cover of Little Big Town‘s “Better Man” with Runaway June.

