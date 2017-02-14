Chase Bryant puts a new spin on Little Big Town’s “Better Man”

ABC/Image Group LAAs Little Big Town closes in on #1 with the song Taylor Swift wrote for them, there’s another version of “Better Man” that’s generating lots of attention on social media.

Earlier this week, Chase Bryant released a video of his take on the tune, with Runaway June adding harmony vocals on the chorus. While Taylor and LBT’s original finds a female wishing her ex were a “Better Man,” Chase’s version turns the tune into something of an apology.

You can check out Chase’s collaboration with Runaway June on YouTube. Meanwhile, both acts have their own songs climbing the chart, Chase with “Room to Breathe,” and Runaway June with their first top-30 hit, “Lipstick.”

