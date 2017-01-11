Charlie Sheen Opens Up About His Battle with HIV

ABC News(NEW YORK) — Golden Globe-winning actor Charlie Sheen opened up about his diagnosis of HIV, saying he feels like he’s “carrying the torch” for others battling the disease that causes AIDS.

“I feel like I’m carrying the torch,” Sheen told ABC News’ Michael Strahan in an interview with that aired Wednesday on Good Morning America, “for a lot of folks out there that are suffering from the same thing.”

“The day I was diagnosed, I immediately wanted to eat a bullet,” Sheen said. “But my mom was there, I wouldn’t do that in front of her, or let her find me to clean up that mess.”

“But then, something else came over me. They gave me a handful of pills and said, ‘You can go home now, and you’re going to live,'” he said.

“If I was there with, you know, brain cancer or, or, a stomach thing, or some meningitis,” he added. “We wouldn’t be sitting here right now.”

Sheen said he is “grateful” for the health care he has received since being diagnosed with the disease that effects more than 1.2 million people in the U.S., according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“I’m so grateful for what was available …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health