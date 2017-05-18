‘Charlie Sheen Effect’ nearly doubled HIV test sales after his announcement, study finds

Gilbert Carrasquillo/iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Charlie Sheen’s 2015 announcement that he had been diagnosed with HIV years earlier seems to have sparked higher interest in testing for the virus, according to a study released on

Thursday.

The human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) leads to the HIV infection that causes AIDS, which now affects 1.2 million Americans, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Sheen’s announcement, which made national headlines, renewed attention about the dangers of HIV and AIDS at the time.

According to the study update, the “Charlie Sheen Effect” had a big impact on HIV testing in the U.S., with sales of at-home testing nearly doubling the week of the actor’s announcement.

Researchers from the University of Southern California and the University of California San Diego, among other institutions, published their findingson Thursday in the Prevention Science medical

journal. The study was a follow up to a one published last year that documented a huge surge in people searching for information on HIV and AIDS.

“Our strategy allowed us to provide a real-world estimation of the ‘Charlie Sheen effect’ on HIV prevention and contrast that effect with our past formative assessment using Internet searches,”

study coauthor Eric Leas, a research associate in …read more

