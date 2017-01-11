Charlie Sheen “Carrying the Torch” for Others Battling HIV

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic(LOS ANGELES) — In a wide-ranging interview with ABC News’ Michael Strahan that aired today on Good Morning America, Charlie Sheen opened up about his public meltdown, and his diagnosis of HIV, the disease that causes AIDS.

“I feel like I’m carrying the torch for a lot of folks out there that are suffering from the same thing,” the former Two and a Half Men star explained.

“The day I was diagnosed, I immediately wanted to eat a bullet,” Sheen admitted. “But my mom was there, I wouldn’t do that in front of her, or let her find me to clean up that mess.”

“But then, something else came over me. They gave me a handful of pills and said, ‘You can go home now, and you’re going to live,'” Sheen said.

“If I was there with, you know, brain cancer or, or, a stomach thing, or some meningitis,” Sheen added, “We wouldn’t be sitting here right now.”

Sheen said he is “grateful” for the health care he has received since being diagnosed with the disease that effects more than 1.2 million people in the U.S., according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"I'm so grateful for what was available when it

