Charlie Gard hearing punctuated by dad’s emotional outburst over terminally ill son

Tolga Akmen/Getty Images(LONDON) — The father of terminally ill baby Charlie Gard interrupted the U.K.’s High Court of Justice on Monday with an outburst directed at a lawyer representing the hospital that’s treating his son.

“When are you going to start telling the truth?” Chris Gard yelled at the attorney.

Gard and Connie Yates — the 11-month-old boy’s parents — attended the High Court hearing Monday hoping for a decision that was expected to determine the infant’s immediate fate, but the couple was forced to wait until Thursday.

Judge Nicholas Francis gave the couple until Wednesday afternoon to present new evidence demonstrating that their child should receive the experimental treatment that the couple says could potentially improve his condition.

“There is not a person alive who would not want to save Charlie,” Francis said.

Alasdair Seton-Marsden, a spokesman for Charlie’s parents, said they were “thankful for the outcome of the hearing” and thanked supporters.

Charlie’s parents did not speak publicly after the hearing concluded.

The highly anticipated court hearing came a day after Yates and Gard made a public appearance to state that their son “deserves a chance” to be taken to the United States for an experimental treatment.

The boy is battling mitochondrial depletion syndrome, a rare

