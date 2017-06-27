Charles Kelley digs Michael Ray’s new single

Atlantic Michael Ray‘s new single officially has the Charles Kelley seal of approval.

“Digging [Michael Ray’s] new single #GetToYou!” the Lady Antebellum hitmaker tweeted. “Well done buddy. I remember hearing the demo [songwriter Abe Stoklasa] played me and you did it justice.”

You can check out the video for the lead single from Michael’s forthcoming sophomore album on YouTube. In the clip, the Florida native drives by a lake in the countryside as he sings the song. Since the video is titled “Get to You” (Chapter 1), it seems to indicate there may be more to come.

