Charles Davis Gives His Predictions For Vols in the Draft

Former Tennessee defensive back Charles Davis is respected to the point that some UT fans wanted him to be considered for Tennessee’s recent opening for an athletic director.

And while he never got too seriously involved in that conversation, Davis does have a nice day job as an analyst for Fox and the NFL Network, where he does a lot of work analyzing prospects for the NFL Draft. He hasn’t had much to talk about from the Tennessee standpoint the past couple years, but there are plenty of UT prospects with a chance to be drafted in 2017.

Davis was asked for his draft predictions for several of those Vols via Twitter on Thursday evening and here’s what he had to say:

Barnett 1st, Kamara 2nd, Sutton 2nd, Malone/Maybin Rds 3-5. Best guess today https://t.co/KRV5t20fjB — Charles Davis (@CFD22) March 10, 2017

Some Tennessee fans are hoping to get two Vols – Derek Barnett and Alvin Kamara – in the first round, but those are some overall pretty optimistic opinions about the landing spots for UT players from Davis.

While Davis wasn't asked about Dobbs, NFL.com did have some promising things to say about the former UT

