CFB Film Room Exposes Vols’ Inefficiencies

The Vols have put up some impressive numbers on offense as a whole through the first three games of the season this year, and the defense has piled up a ton of tackles. But behind those numbers are some troubling trends that came back to bite the Vols against Florida and could the rest of the season as well.

According to CFB Film Room, a group of college football analysts who study film on major collegiate teams and evaluate them, the Vols’ offense has been highly inefficient this season when passing the ball.

Their data concludes that on throws of 10 or more yards downfield this year, junior quarterback Quinten Dormady has completed just 11 of his 29 attempts, giving him a completion percentage of just 37.9 percent on passes of 10 or more yards. For comparison, freshman quarterback Jake Fromm of Georgia is completing 45 percent of his passes of 10 or more yards (9-of-20) and junior quarterback Nick Fitzgerald of Mississippi State is completing 41.9 percent of his passes of 10 yards or more downfield (13-of-31).

Not only is Dormady struggling to complete passes downfield, but his offensive line isn't helping him get enough time

