Cersei, Daenerys and Jon Snow take a “Long Walk” in “Game of Thrones” promo

HBO/Helen Sloan(NEW YORK) — With nearly four months to go before the premiere of the penultimate season, HBO has shared a new promo clip teasing the premiere of Game of Thrones season seven.

The 90-second clip, titled “Long Walk,” shows footage of Cersei Lannister, Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen walking, while James’ “Sit Down” plays in the background.

Cersei, Queen of King’s Landing, played Lena Headey, is sauntering towards the Iron Throne; Jon, played by Kit Harington, solemnly paces through Winterfell; and Emilia Clarke’s Daenerys, Mother of Dragons, is walking through a new location that some theorize could be the throne room in Dragonstone, the original home of House Targaryen.

The clip ends with Cersei exhaling cold mist — a sign that winter is no longer coming, it’s here. That’s followed by confirmation: a haunting close up of the blue eye of the Night King, the villainous leader of the icy zombie White Walkers.

Game of Thrones season 7 premieres July 16 on HBO.

