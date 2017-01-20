Celebs Join Thousands Protesting Donald Trump in New York City

Robert De Niro addresses the crowd at the United We Stand Rally in New York City; Bobby Bank/FilmMagic(NEW YORK) — Come noon today, President-elect Donald Trump will be President Donald Trump, when he’s sworn in as our nation’s 45th president. And as you may have heard, not everyone’s happy about it.

Thursday night in New York, thousands of people gathered in New York City outside of Trump International Hotel for a “United We Stand NYC Rally” to protest Trump and his policies. In addition to regular New Yorkers, including New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, organizer and filmmaker Michael Moore was there, along with co-organizer Mark Ruffalo, as well as celebs including Cher, Robert De Niro, Julianne Moore, and Alec Baldwin, the latter of whom obliged the crowd by performing his now-familiar Donald Trump impression — with a clear reference to the unsubstantiated stories about a certain encounter Trump is said to have enjoyed in Russia.

“I’m going to a function at the Russian consulate tonight, I’m going to hold it in until I get there,” Baldwin said. “And then when I get to the Russian Consulate I’m going …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment