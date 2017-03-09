CDC: Multistate outbreak of Listeriosis traced to Vulto Creamery

Credit: James Gathany/Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(WASHINGTON) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a recall of raw milk cheeses made by Vulto Creamery earlier this week, after six people in four states have been diagnosed with Listeriosis in recent months.

According to the CDC, the six patients live in four states. Two of the patients, from Connecticut and Vermont, have died.

All six of the people diagnosed with the disease reported eating various types of soft cheese in the month before their symptoms began, and the disease was identified in samples taken from Vulto Creamery. As a result, the company has recalled all lots of its Ouleout, Miranda, Heinennellie and Willowemoc soft wash-rind raw milk cheeses.

Those products were distributed nationwide, and were most ocmmonly sold in the northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and in California; Chicago; Portland, Oregon; and Washington, D.C.

The CDC is recommending the consumers don’t eat cheese soft raw milk cheeses made by Vulto, and that restaurants and retailers do not sell or serve them.

The individuals who have fallen ill range from less than one year old to 89 years old.

