CBS plans big Thursday night with “Young Sheldon,” “S.W.A.T.”

CBS/Jeffrey R. Staab(LOS ANGELES) — Thursday nights look the like they’ll be the network TV battlefield this fall. After NBC announced that it was moving it’s buzzy breakout hit This Is Us to Thursdays — where it will square off against ABC’s Shondaland programming, and on Wednesday CBS announced that it will air two of its big new series on Thursday as well.

The Big Bang Theory spinoff, Young Sheldon, starring Big Little Lies actor Iain Armitage as the nine-year-old version of Jim Parsons’ Sheldon Cooper, will get a launch after The Big Bang Theory‘s season premiere on Monday, September 25, before the shows move to regular Thursday timeslots when the NFL Thursday Night Football season ends in November.

Joining them on Thursday nights will the the network’s remake of the ’70s police action drama S.W.A.T., staring Criminal Minds‘ Shemar Moore.

The network also announced another high-profile action drama, SEAL Team, starring Bones’ David Boreanaz as a member of an elite unit of Navy SEALs as they train, plan and execute dangerous, high-stakes missions. That will air Wednesdays.

CBS also announced that is has picked up the comedy Me, Myself & I, which examines the defining moments in one man’s life — …read more

