CBS Makes Bold Prediction About Butch Jones

Tennessee head football coach Butch Jones has already appeared on a few hot seat lists this offseason. Now one writer is outright predicting Jones may be fired before the month of November.

Ben Kercheval, a college football writer for CBS Sports, wrote a piece making five bold predictions for the upcoming 2017 college football season. And one of his predictions involved Butch Jones.

Kercheval predicted that at least five Power Five football coaches would be fired by the time November rolled around, and one of those coaches could be Jones.

“We are in a day and age now in college football where schools refuse to wait before making a coaching change — or, at the very least, get the process started,” Kercheval writes. “Les Miles was infamously fired by LSU last September after losing to Auburn when he probably should have been released after the end of the 2015 season.

“October is the new December and there are a number of coaches on the hot seat entering this season. Among them are Kevin Sumlin (Texas A&M), Hugh Freeze (Ole Miss), Brian Kelly (Notre Dame), Todd Graham (Arizona State), Jim Mora (UCLA) and Butch Jones (Tennessee).”

