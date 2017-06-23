CBS Analyst is High on the Vols in 2017

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

It’s no secret that the national media as a whole aren’t high on the Vols for the upcoming 2017 season. Writers have claimed everything from Butch Jones being on the hottest seat in the country to picking Kentucky to beat the Vols for only the second time in over three decades.

But there’s at least one national writer, however, who thinks Tennessee could be in for a surprising year.

Chip Patterson of CBS Sports gave his predictions on every SEC team’s over/under win total for the 2017 season, and his prediction for the Vols is much more positive than the consensus among other national sports analysts.

Patterson picked the “over” for the Vols’ line of 7.5 wins, and he seemed fairly confident that Tennessee could put together a better than expected season this year. Here’s what Patterson had to say about the Vols’ 2017 season: