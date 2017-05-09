Categorizing Tennessee’s 2017 Games

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

With the offseason in full swing, there’s always plenty of discussion surrounding Tennessee’s potential record the following year.

With all the talent and experience returning last year, 10 wins was the benchmark put forward by many Tennessee fans heading into 2016. Due to a variety of factors, Tennessee fell short of that mark during its 8-4 regular-season campaign.

That makes predicting the 2017 season all the more difficult.

The East certainly remains down overall, though a few programs could be on the rise. And the non-conference schedule is manageable for Tennessee, so there are some reasons to think that Tennessee could match, if not exceed, last year’s win total.

But after last year’s disappointments, skepticism is understandable and it’s tough to predict huge things for this team at this point in the offseason. With all that in mind, here’s how I would classify the 2017 opponents in terms ow how they should be viewed on the schedule:

The automatic wins: Games in which Tennessee will have a noticeable edge in talent and should win convincingly…

• Indiana State: The Sycamores went 4-7 at the FCS level last year, losing six of their final seven. No excuses here.

• UMass: The Minutemen were 2-10 last

