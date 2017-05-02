Cate Blanchett, Danny DeVito, Bette Midler, Corey Hawkins among 2017 Tony nominees

Getty Images/Bruce Glikas(NEW YORK) — The Tony Award nominations were announced Tuesday, and the Broadway musical Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 has scored a leading 12 Tony Award nominations, including one for its star, singer and actor Josh Groban.

Movie and TV actors were well represented again this year, with former Frasier Emmy-winner David Hyde Pierce, nominated for the revival of Hello, Dolly!, with star Bette Midler also nominated. Oscar winners Cate Blanchett, Chris Cooper, Kevin Kline and Sally Field also securing noms, as did Emmy winners Laurie Metcalf and Danny DeVito, and Straight Outta Compton‘s Corey Hawkins.

As previously reported, James Earl Jones will receive a special Tony Award this year for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre.

The 71st Annual Tony Awards will be handed out in a June 11 ceremony, hosted by Tony-winner Kevin Spacey at New York’s Radio City Music Hall. The ceremony will air on CBS.

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment